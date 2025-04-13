Pratik urges Brahmin groups to watch 'Phule' before judging it
What's the story
Actor Pratik Gandhi, who plays the lead role in the biopic Phule, has expressed disappointment over the film's postponed release due to objections by Brahmin groups.
Initially due on April 11, the film will now hit theaters on April 25.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier granted a 'U' certificate to the makers on April 7.
Reaction
'I was disheartened immediately...'
Speaking to PTI, the actor revealed how he reacted when the film was pushed.
"I was shooting somewhere when I came to know that it (the film) is pushed by two weeks. I was disheartened immediately."
"But then I spoke to them (makers) and I got to know the reasons... These are the reasons over which you don't have any control."
"It was disheartening for one big reason because this April 11 was the 197th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule."
Release date
'April 25 suddenly felt like a better date...'
Gandhi elucidated that the CBFC requested a few amendments to the final film.
"There are certain things that were asked to be softened a little and communicated differently."
"With respect to the film, without changing or harming the film, whatever was possible has been done, is what I'm told."
"Also, there was a sudden (uproar by a) set of people who felt that it was against them or their ideology. April 25 suddenly felt like a better date."
Appeal
Gandhi appeals to Brahmins to watch 'Phule' before judging
Further, Gandhi urged the Brahmin community to not judge the film by its trailer.
"I was surprised by the reaction, but I can also understand where they are coming from."
"I'm just requesting them to watch the film and then make their opinion because whatever they have seen is just a trailer."
"So what you have seen right now are lines that are out of context," he said.
Director's stance
'Phule' director Ananth Mahadevan previously commented on the controversy
Earlier, director Ananth Mahadevan had told PTI that the controversy surrounding Phule was "unnecessary" as they had already complied with CBFC's suggested amendments.
He also revealed that the release was pushed to clear the controversy, emphasizing that there was nothing objectionable in the movie.
The film, also featuring Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, and will be distributed by Zee Studios.