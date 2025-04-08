'Phule' release delayed, Brahmin groups raise concerns after trailer
What's the story
The release of Ananth Mahadevan's film Phule, a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, has been delayed by two weeks after concerns were raised by certain Brahmin organizations.
The film was due to release on Friday (April 11), however, its release has now been pushed to April 25.
The director confirmed the postponement to Mid-Day, saying, "Many letters and notices have come from different Brahmin organizations. There is some misunderstanding after the trailer was launched."
Director's response
'We want to clear those doubts'
Director Mahadevan, who also co-wrote the film with Muazzam Beg, wished to clarify any misunderstandings before the film's release.
He said, "We want to clear those doubts so that there is no hassle in viewership."
The film, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, shows Phule and his wife Savitribai's fight against casteism and their push for women's education in the 19th century.
Concerns raised
Brahmin organizations expressed concerns over the film's portrayal
Organizations including Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj and Parshuram Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal have expressed their concerns over the film's depiction of Brahmins.
To this, Mahadevan said he had met with representatives from the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj to address their concerns.
"When I told them about how we've shown that [certain] Brahmins helped Jyotirao Phule set up 20 schools, they were happy," he explained.
Defense
'I'm a staunch Brahmin. Why will I malign my community?'
Further, Mahadevan defended the film's portrayal of Brahmins, stating, "When Phule opened the Satyashodhak Samaj, these Brahmins were the pillars."
"I'm a staunch Brahmin. Why will I [malign] my community? We have only shown the facts. It's not an agenda film."
He also dismissed the idea of showing the film to concerned parties before its release. "It'll look as if we are justifying the film. You justify something if you're guilty."