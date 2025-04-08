What's the story

The release of Ananth Mahadevan's film Phule, a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, has been delayed by two weeks after concerns were raised by certain Brahmin organizations.

The film was due to release on Friday (April 11), however, its release has now been pushed to April 25.

The director confirmed the postponement to Mid-Day, saying, "Many letters and notices have come from different Brahmin organizations. There is some misunderstanding after the trailer was launched."