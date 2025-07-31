Why China's internet regulator has summoned NVIDIA

China has raised alarms over possible security threats posed by NVIDIA 's H20 artificial intelligence chip. The move comes just weeks after a US export ban on the chip was lifted, casting a shadow over NVIDIA's sales prospects in China. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country's internet regulator, expressed concerns over a US proposal that advanced chips sold abroad should have tracking and positioning functions. It has now summoned NVIDIA for a clarification.

Inquiry details Meeting summoned by CAC The CAC has summoned NVIDIA for a meeting today. The purpose of the meeting is to clarify whether its H20 AI chip poses any backdoor security risks. The regulator is particularly concerned that this could possibly compromise Chinese user data and privacy rights. However, NVIDIA has yet to respond to these allegations or the CAC's request for clarification.

Security concerns Serious security vulnerabilities flagged The CAC has flagged serious security vulnerabilities in NVIDIA's H20 AI chips, particularly their location tracking and remote shutdown capabilities. This comes as a stark contrast to the recent thaw in trade relations between the US and China. Just days ago, trade officials from both countries met at a Stockholm summit.

Market reentry H2O chip was banned in April The specific H20 product in question was banned from sale to China in April. However, it was recently cleared for market reentry by US authorities. Despite these developments, US lawmakers have criticized this move over fears that it could enhance Beijing's military capabilities and strengthen its AI competitiveness against the US.