What's the story

Samsung Electronics and NVIDIA Corporation have made minority investments in Skild AI Inc., a US-based robotics start-up.

The deal is part of Skild's Series B funding round, which is led by a $100 million investment from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

The funding will value the company at around $4.5 billion.

Samsung has invested $10 million, while NVIDIA has contributed $25 million to the round, according to Bloomberg.