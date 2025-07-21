Monsoon Session Day 1: Lok Sabha adjourned amid opposition sloganeering 

The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on a raucous note, with the Opposition, led by the Congress party, demanding a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session till 12:00 noon, telling the opposition leaders that they should give notice and whatever the issue is, it will be discussed after the Question Hour. "The House should function on the first day,...I will give proper time and opportunity to every MP," Birla said.

Security concerns Congress seeks PM's response on Trump's mediation offer The Congress had said it will question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over security lapses that allowed terrorists to target tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved a notice for discussion on "lapses in internal security that led to the Pahalgam attack." The Congress party is also demanding a response from PM Modi over US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Border issues Party raises concerns over '2-front axis' on India's borders The issue of special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is also on their agenda. Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has already submitted a notice to discuss voter roll revision. Congress's Gaurav Gogoi raised concerns over a "two-front axis" on India's borders with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. He stressed the need for discussions on defense and foreign policy after an all-party meeting ahead of the session.