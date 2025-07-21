Odisha NSUI president arrested for spiking drink, raping engineering student 

Udit Pradhan, the president of the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) in Odisha , has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old engineering student. The incident reportedly took place in Bhubaneswar in March. The survivor alleged that Pradhan drugged and sexually assaulted her after meeting her at Master Canteen Chowk on March 18.

Details revealed Alleged incident details In her complaint, the woman claimed that while she and two friends were talking in a car, another man joined them. He introduced himself as Pradhan and told her that he is the president of the Odisha wing of NSUI. "He sat next to me and touched me inappropriately. They then took me to a hotel... and started drinking. I don't drink, so I refused. Udit Pradhan offered me a glass of a cold drink," she said.

Aftermath revealed Arrest sparks political row in Odisha "When I drank it, I started feeling dizzy and asked them to drop me home. I then passed out," she said. Upon regaining consciousness, the survivor found Pradhan lying next to her and felt pain, realizing something was wrong. "He will be produced in the court on Monday afternoon," Bhubaneshwar DCP Jagmohan Meena told TOI. The arrest comes amid rising crimes against women in Odisha, especially after a student self-immolated over inaction against sexual harassment by a professor.