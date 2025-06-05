What's the story

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar broke down in tears on Thursday as he addressed the media following the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.

"I am worried about the children, those small children, I saw they were 15 years old. I've seen 10 dead bodies with my own eyes. No family can digest this loss,' he told the media.

The victims are all under the age of 40, with the youngest being 13 years old.