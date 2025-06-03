These Meta AI features make IPL 2025 Final planning effortless
What's the story
As the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings approaches, Meta is looking to make your match-day experience even better.
The tech giant's AI-powered assistant can be integrated into WhatsApp and Messenger group chats with the handle "@MetaAI."
This innovative tool aims to simplify planning for the big game, from finding screening venues to arranging transportation options.
Planning assistant
Meta AI: Your personal match-day planner
Meta AI is designed to make match-night logistics a breeze.
You can ask it anything from where the nearest rooftop bar screening the final is, to how to reach the venue (Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad) before toss.
The tool promises instant answers without having to switch apps, making your planning process seamless and efficient.
Creative support
Meta AI: Your creative companion for match-day
Along with planning, Meta AI also offers creative assistance.
Whether you need help with a match-day reel or are looking for trending hashtags to make your post go viral, this AI tool has got you covered.
It can even suggest items for a DIY fan kit with team colors, whistles, glow sticks and more.
Interactive experience
Meta AI: A fun twist to match-night
Meta AI also adds a fun element to match night by letting fans test each other's loyalty.
You can type in "quiz us to see who's the real fan!" and get a fandom test right in the chat.
This feature is designed to make your IPL night interactive and memorable, adding an extra layer of excitement to the whole experience.