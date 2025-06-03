What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal has raced to 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Mayank reached the lanmdark in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Indian batter touched the 100-six mark with his first maximum of the match. He also completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Here are the key stats.