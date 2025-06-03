Mayank Agarwal completes 100 IPL sixes, 5,000 runs in T20s
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal has raced to 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League.
Mayank reached the lanmdark in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Indian batter touched the 100-six mark with his first maximum of the match. He also completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his IPL stats
Mayank raced to 100 sixes in his 131st IPL encounter (125 innings). Since his IPL debut in 2011, the Indian batter has played for five franchises.
Mayank, who has also led PBKS in the past, has racked up 2,756 runs in the tournament. He averages nearly 23 and has a strike rate of 133.52.
His tally includes a ton and 13 half-centuries.
Milestone
Mayank races to 5,000 T20 runs
With his 12th, Mayank also completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The Indian batter, who entered the match with 4,988 runs, attained the feat in his 215th match.
He owns 5,012 runs at 25.70.
Mayank has 30 scores of fifty-plus in the format, including two tons. He has hammered more than 175 sixes in T20 cricket (176).
Notably, Mayank hasn't represented India in T20Is.
Information
Mayank departs for 24
Mayank showed promise as RCB were invited to bat. He came in after Philip Salt departed for 18. Mayank started off with a maximum and followed it up with 2 fours. However, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him in the seventh over. He scored an 18-ball 24.