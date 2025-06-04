What's the story

The long-pending national census and caste enumeration will start on March 1, 2027, according to multiple reports.

However, in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the process may start earlier, from October 2026.

Government sources told India Today that preparations for this large-scale population count have been scheduled.

The national census was originally slated to commence in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.