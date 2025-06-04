What's the story

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the co-founder of Ashoka University, has expressed his growing discontent with the institution in an email to a former student who asked about the recent arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

Mahmudabad was arrested for a social media post on Operation Sindoor.

In the internal email, Bikhchandani called Ashoka "too much of a headache" and said he and fellow founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Ashish Dhawan have considered leaving their positions.