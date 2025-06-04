'A headache': Ashoka co-founder considers leaving amid professor's arrest controversy
What's the story
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the co-founder of Ashoka University, has expressed his growing discontent with the institution in an email to a former student who asked about the recent arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
Mahmudabad was arrested for a social media post on Operation Sindoor.
In the internal email, Bikhchandani called Ashoka "too much of a headache" and said he and fellow founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Ashish Dhawan have considered leaving their positions.
Internal discourse
Here's what Bikhchandani said in the email
Commenting on Professor Mahmudabad's post, Bikhchandani stated that political opinions published on Facebook, Twitter (X), or Instagram are not academic scholarship.
"Consequently, any public outcry about a political opinion an academic may express on social media is not an attack on academic freedom."
"If a regulator or the government or law enforcement goes after you for a social media post, it is not an infringement of academic freedom. It might be an infringement of freedom of speech."
Stance clarification
Ashoka University not required to defend Mahmudabad's views: Bikhchandani
In his email, Bikhchandani made it clear that Ashoka was not required to defend Mahmudabad's personal views.
He wrote, "You are a grown-up adult. You are responsible for your actions and any consequences thereof."
"Ashoka is not obliged to support you for political opinions..You did not seek Ashoka's consent before posting on social media, you cannot now present Ashoka with a fait accompli and expect support. Cruel as it may sound, you make your choices—and you live with the outcome."
Activism and liberal arts university not joined at hip
He further clarified that activism and a liberal arts university are not inherently interconnected.
"The fundamental point..is that activism at Ashoka is a choice and it does not go with the territory. You can be a great liberal arts university and not be activist," he wrote.
Ashoka cannot adopt an activist stance because it is a university under the Haryana Private Universities Act. It is governed by the laws of the land, he explained.
Arrest fallout
What led to Mahmudabad's arrest?
Mahmudabad, who heads the Department of Political Science at Ashoka University, was arrested on May 18 for his remarks on Operation Sindoor in a social media post.
He praised India's strategic doctrine and the outcome of Operation Sindoor but criticized "symbolic optics" and minority treatment.
His post went viral and led to legal complaints, resulting in two FIRs against him.
The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mahmudabad on May 21 but refused to stay the investigation.
Legal proceedings
SC grants interim bail to Mahmudabad
The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mahmudabad on May 21 but refused to stay the investigation.
The court clarified that while Mahmudabad's right to free expression is protected, he must not speak publicly about the case.
The NHRC also took suo motu cognizance of media reports on the arrest, observing a prima facie violation of his civil liberties.