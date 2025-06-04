What's the story

The search for Sonam Raghuvanshi continues after her husband, Raja, was found dead in a gorge in Meghalaya.

The couple went missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay at Nongriat village and have been untraceable since.

Raja's body was discovered on Monday nearly 20km away from their last known location with the help of a drone.

Police believe he was hacked to death with a dao (machete).