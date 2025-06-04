Indore couple missing in Meghalaya: What police found so far
What's the story
The search for Sonam Raghuvanshi continues after her husband, Raja, was found dead in a gorge in Meghalaya.
The couple went missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay at Nongriat village and have been untraceable since.
Raja's body was discovered on Monday nearly 20km away from their last known location with the help of a drone.
Police believe he was hacked to death with a dao (machete).
Investigation underway
SIT investigating case as possible homicide
Asked if Raja was killed before being thrown into the gorge, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, "Once we get the post-mortem report, we can ascertain (that) from the kind of injury whether it was fatal before being thrown or whether he was alive when thrown."
His decomposed body was identified by his brother, Sachin, who recognized a tattoo on his right hand that read "Raja."
Family's plea
Family demands CBI probe
Police said that a woman's white shirt, a strip of medicine, a part of the LCD screen of a mobile phone, and a smartwatch were also found at the spot.
But his gold rings, a golden chain, and his wallet were missing, his brother said.
Suspecting it to be murder due to the missing valuables, Raja's brother has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
The family also fears Sonam may have been kidnapped.
Audio clip
Last audio clip surfaces
An audio clip of Sonam and her mother-in-law's conversation, which reportedly occurred hours before they went missing, has now gone viral.
In the audio, Sonam is heard saying, "We're climbing right now...will talk later," to which her mother-in-law responded, "Today must be your fast."
Sonam then replies, "Yes...I clearly told them that I will not break my fast because of traveling."
The conversation went on, with Sonam saying she was exhausted due to the steep terrain and poor weather conditions.
Conversation
'I'll call you after climbing'
"We're in a dense forest...I had told him not to go, but he never listens...The food here isn't good either. It's hard to breathe while walking," Sonam said.
The conversation ends with Sonam saying, "I'll call you after climbing."
State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said he was shocked by the "unprecedented" event but asked the public to wait for the police to finish their investigation.
Weather impact
Sohra recorded 500mm of rainfall between May 29 and 31
Addressing safety concerns, he said, "We cannot jump the gun....As far as safety in the tourism sector is concerned, if a man goes missing in Thailand, it does not mean Thailand is unsafe for tourists."
The search for Sonam continues amid heavy rainfall and low visibility conditions that have stalled operations since May 30.
Sohra recorded 500mm of rainfall between May 29 and 31, causing landslides and flash floods in the East Khasi and Jaintia Hills.
Previous incident
Couple married on May 11 in Indore
The pair tied the knot on May 11 in Indore and traveled to Meghalaya for a honeymoon on May 20.
The newlyweds arrived in Mawlakhiyat village on a leased scooter on May 22. They parked their scooter and went to see the famous 'Living Root Bridge' in Nongriat hamlet, where they stayed overnight before departing the next morning.
The scooter was discovered abandoned at a cafe on the way between Shillong and Sohra on May 24.