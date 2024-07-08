In brief Simplifying... In brief A woman in Mumbai tragically lost her legs after being run over by a train, amid heavy rainfall that disrupted local services and caused waterlogging.

Woman survives train accident but loses legs

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:36 pm Jul 08, 202401:36 pm

What's the story A woman had a miraculous escape but lost her legs after being run over by a train at Mumbai's Belapur station on Monday morning. While traveling to Thane, she missed a step while attempting to board the crowded train and fell onto the tracks. According to reports, the train was already moving, and one compartment ran over her.

On-site response

Rescue efforts, crowd control at Belapur station

After co-passengers and security personnel raised an alarm, the train began reversing. A video from the station shows the train moving back slowly as passengers try to catch a glimpse of the woman. Police officers can be seen urging them to maintain a safe distance. Eventually, the woman becomes visible, her feet bloodied, as she struggles to sit up while officers jump onto the tracks to assist her. Reports confirmed she lost her legs in the accident.

Weather impact

Heavy rainfall disrupts local trains

Notably, the incident took place amid heavy rainfall in the city that led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, disrupting local train services. The flooding particularly affected neighborhoods like Kurla and Chunabhatti, causing significant challenges for commuters from the suburbs. The Belapur station saw no trains for Thane for several hours after the accident, leading to overcrowding when a train finally arrived.

Impact

Mumbai grapples with severe weather conditions

The heavy rain has disrupted life in Mumbai, leading to schools and colleges announcing holidays and airlines diverting flights. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a high tide of 4.40 meters this afternoon. In response to these severe conditions, teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in several areas across the city.