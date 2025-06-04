Route map with 12 stations for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
What's the story
India's first high-speed rail project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, is on track for completion.
The 508-kilometer corridor will connect Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli through 12 stations.
The route starts at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and ends at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. It includes stops at Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi (Gujarat's first station), Bilimora (Navsari district), Surat (commercial hub), Bharuch (industrial growth center), and Vadodara (cultural center).
Project update
India's 1st bullet train station in Surat almost ready
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is making steady progress, with trials already underway in Japan.
Union Minister Harsh Sanghavi recently announced that "India's first bullet train station in Surat is almost ready." He added, "Trial runs will begin next year, and full service is expected by 2029."
The bullet train is expected to be operational in India by 2026, with full service by 2029.
NHSRCL
Each station has its own significance
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is carrying out the project with Japanese Shinkansen technology, said roof sheeting and electrical installations were underway.
It stated that the station's approach viaduct toward Ahmedabad is complete, and construction on the viaduct toward Mumbai is ongoing.
The NHSRCL stated that the Vapi station in Dungra village will have a built-up area of 28,917 square meters, a height of approximately 22 meters, and amenities such as a business class lounge.
Project
Project was initially set to be finished in 2023
The ambitious project has seen escalating expenditures, with infrastructure spending accounting for a large portion of the total.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency is funding the high-speed rail project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the project three years before it commenced in 2020.
The project was initially set to be finished in 2023, but protests against land acquisition stalled the project.