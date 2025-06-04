What's the story

A mysterious animal attack in Limbai village, Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, has left six dead in a matter of days and injured several others.

The terror in the village started on May 5 when a group of 17 to 18 people were attacked by an unidentified creature during the night.

The victims had received anti-rabies treatment but still succumbed to their injuries between May 23 and June 2.