'Mystery beast' terrorizes MP village; 6 die despite anti-rabies vaccine
What's the story
A mysterious animal attack in Limbai village, Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, has left six dead in a matter of days and injured several others.
The terror in the village started on May 5 when a group of 17 to 18 people were attacked by an unidentified creature during the night.
The victims had received anti-rabies treatment but still succumbed to their injuries between May 23 and June 2.
Victims
Locals accuse forest and health departments of negligence
The latest to die was 40-year-old Sunil, who had left Indore's MY Hospital against the advice of doctors.
He died on the way to the district hospital.
His death was the last straw for the angry locals, who walked 9 kilometers from Limai to the forest department headquarters to demand the capture of the mysterious animal, as they blamed both the forest and health departments for not doing their jobs.
Allegations
Locals alleged forest department did not conduct proper search operations
Locals alleged that the forest department did not carry out searches properly, sending only four staff.
"Due to the inaction of the forest department authorities, life has come to a standstill here. We can't go to our fields or out alone anywhere...there are no CCTVs installed," said one local.
"The health department only woke up after May 25 following our protests. Were they waiting for people to die? Arun Jamre, another local resident, told India Today TV.
Ongoing investigation
Villagers say the animal was a hyena
All the bitten victims had received anti-rabies vaccinations at medical institutions in Barwani and Indore.
However, between May 23 and June 6, six of them, between the ages of 40 and 60, died.
The villagers suspect the animal was a hyena due to its dog-like appearance and strange features such as uneven legs and a sloped back.
However, the forest department has not confirmed this, as no physical evidence has been found.
Public outcry
Medical officials are also baffled
"There was no bark, no growl, just a shadow that bit and vanished," one survivor was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Medical officials are also baffled by the rapid neurological decline of some victims.
"The medical team that examined the 11 survivors said they've never seen such strange bite patterns. A team from Khandwa Medical College is conducting the medical audit. We're investigating all aspects," said Barwani Collector Guncha Sanobar, who visited the village on Monday.
Health concerns
Medical officials baffled by victims' rapid neurological decline
The collector said that all medical rules were followed and that the vaccines were stored and given out according to the rules.
But because of the deaths that couldn't be explained, samples of the anti-rabies shots are being sent to the National Drug Laboratory in Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) to see if they work.
Additionally, the victims' viscera, brain tissue, and throat biopsies have been dispatched to a virology laboratory in Delhi for comprehensive examination.
Compensation
Collector announces compensation for deceased's families
In light of these tragic events, Collector Sanobar has announced compensation of ₹8 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
"It is a tragic situation, but all recommended protocols were followed in administering the vaccines," she said.
Meanwhile, a forest department official told India Today TV that authorities have recommended people not to go out alone and that everyone get anti-rabies shots.