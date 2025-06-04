Another 'spy' YouTuber arrested; has links with Jyoti Malhotra
What's the story
The Punjab Police have arrested Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber with over 1.1 million subscribers on his channel "Jaan Mahal."
The arrest was made by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali on Wednesday.
Singh is suspected to be part of a Pakistan-backed espionage network and was allegedly in regular contact with another YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, who had been arrested earlier.
Espionage links
Singh had close ties with Shakir, a Pakistani intelligence officer
Singh is said to have close ties with Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, a Pakistani intelligence officer of Indian origin. Randhawa is believed to be working for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Singh also had links with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and former official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi who was expelled on espionage charges.
International ties
Singh visited Pakistan thrice
According to officials, Singh attended the Pakistan National Day celebration at the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi on Danish's invitation.
He has even visited Pakistan thrice—in 2020, 2021, and 2024.
Forensic analysis of his electronic devices has revealed several contact numbers based in Pakistan, which are now under investigation by authorities.
After Malhotra's arrest, Singh allegedly tried to delete all evidence of his communications with ISI-linked operatives.
Evidence tampering
Singh tried to delete evidence after Malhotra's arrest
The Punjab Police are now working to uncover the full extent of this espionage-terror network and identify all those involved.
So far, seven people have been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, including Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih from Ajnala in Amritsar.
The police also arrested Guzala and Yameen Mohamad from Malerkotla last month for their alleged involvement in espionage activities.
Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were arrested in Gurdaspur for sharing sensitive military information with the ISI.
Ongoing investigation
Malhotra's first hearing scheduled for June 9
Malhotra was sent to 14-day judicial custody on May 26.
She is accused of maintaining contact with Pakistani officer Danish, whom she allegedly met at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 while applying for a visa.
Although it was established that Jyoti was in communication with some PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), no tangible evidence has been presented to imply that she was in contact with any terrorist outfit.
Her first hearing is scheduled for June 9.