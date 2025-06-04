What's the story

The Punjab Police have arrested Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber with over 1.1 million subscribers on his channel "Jaan Mahal."

The arrest was made by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali on Wednesday.

Singh is suspected to be part of a Pakistan-backed espionage network and was allegedly in regular contact with another YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, who had been arrested earlier.