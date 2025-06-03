What's the story

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025' today.

The plan includes several key initiatives such as deploying 2,300 electric autos at metro stations and installing mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots.

The government wants to audit Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centers every six months to prevent corruption.

Gupta also announced a tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, aiming to plant 70 lakh saplings this year.