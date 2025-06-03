E-autos, mist sprayers: How Delhi government will tackle air pollution
What's the story
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025' today.
The plan includes several key initiatives such as deploying 2,300 electric autos at metro stations and installing mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots.
The government wants to audit Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centers every six months to prevent corruption.
Gupta also announced a tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, aiming to plant 70 lakh saplings this year.
Goal
Clean Delhi is a goal of the government
The Delhi government's plan is titled "Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar—Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar," and aims to tackle air pollution in the national capital.
Gupta stressed that a clean and healthy Delhi is a major goal of her government. She also added that the air pollution has a direct impact on people's health.
Traffic measures
Smart Intelligent Traffic System will reduce congestion
To ease traffic congestion, the government will introduce a Smart Intelligent Traffic System.
"We want only BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles to enter Delhi from November 1," Gupta said.
Construction sites larger than 500 square meters shall have to register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal as part of these new regulations.
Tech
ANPR cameras to go up
The Delhi government wants to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all entry points to the city as well as its petrol pumps, in order to detect end-of-life vehicles that cause pollution.
The cameras will automatically identify the two/three/four-wheelers, allowing authorities to take immediate action to find out and stop them from operating within Delhi.