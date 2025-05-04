IMD warns of thunderstorms, rain in Delhi-NCR, other states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released weather alerts for several Indian states, including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala.
The warnings forecast thunderstorms and rain accompanied by strong winds in the upcoming days.
This change in weather is expected to provide a much-needed respite from the intense heat experienced in these regions.
Weather forecast
Delhi-NCR to experience thunderstorms, light rain
In its forecast, the IMD said that Delhi will receive light rain and gusty winds from today (May 4).
The maximum temperature will be 34-36°C, and the minimum will be around 25°C.
A yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds of 30-40km/h during the thunderstorms.
Extended forecast
Thunderstorms, light rain to persist over weekend
IMD has predicted thunderstorms and light rain to continue over the weekend in Delhi-NCR.
This weather pattern is likely to bring down temperatures temporarily, providing relief from the region's intense heat.
However, a 2°C rise in temperature is forecasted on May 6 before more rain and thunderstorms return on May 8.
Regional impact
Western India to experience light to heavy rainfall
The IMD has extended similar weather warnings for western Indian states.
Districts in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat are likely to witness light to heavy rains along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of up to 50km/h.
The department said "isolated/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 30-40km/h gusting to 50km/h likely over Gujarat."
Regional forecast
Southern states also preparing for rainfall
Southern states Karnataka and Kerala are also bracing up for rains.
Districts in Karnataka, including Kolar, Mysuru, Hassan, and Shivamogga, are likely to receive varying degrees of rainfall till May 7. This spell of weather is likely to bring down temperatures across the state.
Kerala too will see rain till May 7, accompanied by cloudy skies and the possibility of strong winds in several districts.