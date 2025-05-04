Government recalls Krishnamurthy V Subramanian from IMF, 6 months early
What's the story
The Indian government has recalled Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for India, six months before his three-year term was to end.
An order dated April 30 said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the "termination" of his services "with immediate effect."
However, the reasons behind the recall are yet to be officially disclosed.
Controversy
Allegations and internal protocols
According to sources, the reason for Subramanian's premature departure was concern over an "alleged impropriety" in promoting his latest book, India @ 100. There were also allegations of breach of some "internal IMF protocols."
In February 2025, Subramanian and two senior IMF advisors called the weighted approach adopted by IMF staff for rating as skewed and misleading.
It contradicted principles of "transparency," "objectivity," and "even-handedness," they argued.
Background
Subramanian's tenure at the IMF
Former Chief Economic Adviser Subramanian was appointed as the IMF's ED by the government last August. The three-year term started on November 1, 2022.
His name remained on the IMF's website till May 2. Since May 3, the post for India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka has been listed as "vacant."
Harishchandra Pahath Kumbure Gedara has been named as Director Alternate for the South Asia region.
Conference
Subramanian's absence from key conference
On May 2, Subramanian was supposed to address an event, 'Investing Opportunities in India' by DoorDarshi Advisors in Omaha, Nebraska, US.
But a day before the event, organizers announced on X that he had an exigency and wouldn't be able to attend.
His untimely departure from the IMF's ED post comes just before a crucial IMF Board meeting on May 9.