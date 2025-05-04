What's the story

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed jawan Munir Ahmed from service for hiding his marriage to a Pakistani woman and failing to report her visa overstay. The CRPF deems his actions harmful to national security.

Ahmed was last posted with the 41st battalion of the CRPF.

Dismissal was done under provisions that allow removal without an official inquiry, said the news agency, PTI.