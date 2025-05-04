CRPF terminates jawan for marrying Pakistani woman, violating visa rules
What's the story
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed jawan Munir Ahmed from service for hiding his marriage to a Pakistani woman and failing to report her visa overstay. The CRPF deems his actions harmful to national security.
Ahmed was last posted with the 41st battalion of the CRPF.
Dismissal was done under provisions that allow removal without an official inquiry, said the news agency, PTI.
Violations
Ahmed's actions were detrimental to national security
CRPF spokesperson DIG M Dhinakaran said, "Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harboring her beyond the validity of her visa."
His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and harmful to national security, Dhinakaran added.
Investigation
Ahmed's marriage to Pakistani woman under scrutiny
Ahmed's marriage to Menal Khan was brought under scrutiny after India ordered the deportation of Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.
Khan's deportation was stayed by a court just days ago.
CRPF officials said Ahmed and Khan had got married over video call on 24 May'23, but informed the force about their "nikah" only on 14 October'24.
Visa violation
Ahmed failed to report Khan's visa overstay
An internal inquiry found that Ahmed hadn't formally notified his superiors prior to the marriage, as per service rules.
He also didn't report Khan's overstaying of the visa.
Khan had entered India via the Wagah-Attari border on February 28, 2024, on a short-term visa expiring on March 22, and stayed at Ahmed's residence in Jammu after that.
Defense
Ahmed claims he had permission for marriage
Ahmed has said he was shocked by the dismissal, as he had obtained the required permission from CRPF headquarters before the marriage.
He had submitted his affidavit and those of his parents, the sarpanch and a district development council member through proper channels, he claimed.
"I received a letter from the CRPF informing me about the dismissal, which came as a shock to me and my family," Ahmed said.
Legal action
Ahmed plans to challenge his dismissal in court
Ahmed, who joined the CRPF in April 2017, will now fight his dismissal in court; he is confident he will get justice.
"We got married online on May 24 last year through a video call," he said.
"Subsequently, I submitted marriage pictures, 'nikkah' papers, and marriage certificate to my 72 Battalion where I was posted."