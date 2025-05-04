Pak ranger detained; LoC sees biggest ceasefire violation night
What's the story
The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani Ranger along the international border in Rajasthan.
This comes on the heels of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Sahu being arrested by Pakistan Rangers on April 23. Sahu was arrested after he inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan while escorting farmers in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.
The identity of the arrested Pakistani Ranger has not been revealed yet. He is in BSF custody in Rajasthan.
Diplomatic deadlock
Pakistan has not returned detained BSF constable
The two countries have a long-standing mechanism to return BSF personnel who cross the border by mistake. However, in the current situation of strained ties, Pakistan hasn't yet returned Sahu.
Meanwhile, what happens to the Pakistani Ranger in Indian custody remains a mystery as India and Pakistan deal with this diplomatic stalemate.
Escalation
Pakistani army opens fire along LoC
Hours after the Pakistani Ranger was detained, the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in multiple sectors.
This was the most extensive ceasefire violation in recent times, with a large number of Pakistani posts firing simultaneously.
However, no casualties have been reported yet despite the escalation.
Stalemate
Efforts to secure Sahu's release have been unsuccessful
Attempts to get Sahu released have been made, but Pakistan hasn't assured any timeline or even confirmed his status.
Sahu is a member of the 'Kisan Guard' unit, which protects Indian farmers along the zero line. He accidentally strayed into Pakistan and was arrested by the Rangers.
BSF says such crossings are usually resolved within a few days through SOP and mutual coordination, but Pakistan has refused to reciprocate this time.
Diplomatic efforts
Formal protest filed with Pakistan
The government has protested Pakistan through the BSF; however, senior officials say the response has been "non-committal."
Sector-level flag meetings have also failed to yield breakthroughs.
Sahu is believed to have been shifted to a Pakistan Rangers's facility along the Lahore-Amritsar axis.
Meanwhile, Sahu's pregnant wife Rajani has traveled from West Bengal's Hooghly district to Punjab to meet with senior officers of her husband's unit.
Hostility
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalate
The April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
India accused Pakistan of encouraging its indigenous terrorists in this cross-border attack. A faction of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group has been linked to the Pahalgam massacre.
India has also taken punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah land border crossing, withdrawing diplomatic personnel, and banning imports from its neighbor.