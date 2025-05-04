What's the story

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani Ranger along the international border in Rajasthan.

This comes on the heels of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Sahu being arrested by Pakistan Rangers on April 23. Sahu was arrested after he inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan while escorting farmers in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

The identity of the arrested Pakistani Ranger has not been revealed yet. He is in BSF custody in Rajasthan.