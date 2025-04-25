Suvendu Adhikari flags 'Kashmiris with suspicious device'; it was WiFi
West Bengal Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has created a clatter on social media by alleging two individuals, whom he identified as Kashmiri, installed a "suspicious" wireless device on a rooftop in Baruipur.
Sharing a picture of the device and tagging the police, he said, "They have installed a NanoBeam 2AC compact and high-performance wireless network bridge at the rooftop.
It is designed to provide an efficient and reliable solution for high-speed, long-distance wireless connectivity, he alleged.
Antenna was a wireless network bridge, not suspicious device
Adhikari also demanded that the state police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigate the matter.
Hours after he shared the post, the Baruipur responded, saying the two individuals, one of them a Hindu and the other a Muslim, are from Madhya Pradesh.
Regarding the duo using "high-speed, long-distance wireless connectivity," the police said, "There is a simple JioFiber network in their flat as is used by numerous citizens."
Men were from MP
They have been staying at Baruipur for three weeks and were exploring business opportunities in pisciculture in the state through a local friend.
"It is unfortunate that some people choose to disseminate such inaccurate and potentially inciteful information through social media instead of communicating it to a state or central agency. We expect citizens to exercise restraint and responsibility while using public platforms without jumping to any conclusions," the Baruipur Police warned.
One dead from WB
This incident comes amid heightened tensions after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people, including one from West Bengal.
Adhikari had visited the family of Bitan Adhikari, who was killed in the attack, on Thursday.
He said he hoped both the Center and state government would provide financial compensation to Bitan's family, as he was their sole earning member.