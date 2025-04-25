What's the story

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has created a clatter on social media by alleging two individuals, whom he identified as Kashmiri, installed a "suspicious" wireless device on a rooftop in Baruipur.

Sharing a picture of the device and tagging the police, he said, "They have installed a NanoBeam 2AC compact and high-performance wireless network bridge at the rooftop.

It is designed to provide an efficient and reliable solution for high-speed, long-distance wireless connectivity, he alleged.