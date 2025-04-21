J&K: Relentless rain wreaks havoc in Ramban, schools shut today
What's the story
A spell of heavy rains has wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, with Ramban district being the most affected.
The incessant showers have led to flash floods and landslides, with Ramban facing the brunt of the inclement weather.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of heavy rain in the Union Territory earlier in the week.
Casualties
Landslide in Ramban district claims 3 lives
The extreme weather has claimed at least three lives in the Ramban district. The victims were swept away when landslides took away some houses in the Bagna village area, damaging around 30 houses and vehicles.
The heavy rains also closed the 250km-long Jammu-Srinagar highway (NH44) from both sides, making rescue operations more difficult.
School closures
Schools in Kashmir valley closed due to severe weather
All schools in the Kashmir valley will be closed today due to the continuous heavy weather.
Jammu and Kashmir's education minister, Sakina Itoo, announced the move as a precautionary measure for students' safety.
The closure is a part of the larger efforts to combat the impact of heavy rains and ensure students' well-being during such difficult times.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations underway in Ramban district
Rescue and restoration work is ongoing in the Ramban district. Police, SDRF, civil volunteers, the Army, and local Non-Governmental Organizations are working in teams.
Over 100 people from 45 families have been rescued so far.
The bad weather has also affected the other parts of Banihal, Khari, Batote, Dharamkund, Seri, Bagna, and Chamba, etc.