What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raja Iqbal Singh, a former Akali Dal leader, has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi.

He received 133 votes against Congress candidate Mandeep Singh's eight.

The Aam Aadmi Party boycotted the elections, alleging that "the BJP did a lot of rigging during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections."

Singh joined the BJP amid the 2020-21 farmers' protests after the Akali Dal had pulled out of its NDA alliance opposing the farm reforms.