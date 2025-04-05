What's the story

American rapper Travis Scott will finally be coming to India with the Circus Maximus World Tour.

What was initially a single-night concert on October 18 has now been extended due to massive demand!

On Saturday, BookMyShow Live announced another show on October 19, 2025, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

BMS posted on Instagram, "UTOPIA CAN'T STOP... Due to astronomical demand we've added a new show on 19th October!"