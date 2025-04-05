Travis Scott adds another show in India amid high demand
What's the story
American rapper Travis Scott will finally be coming to India with the Circus Maximus World Tour.
What was initially a single-night concert on October 18 has now been extended due to massive demand!
On Saturday, BookMyShow Live announced another show on October 19, 2025, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
BMS posted on Instagram, "UTOPIA CAN'T STOP... Due to astronomical demand we've added a new show on 19th October!"
Ticket details
Hurry! Book your tickets now
BMS added, "Waiting room goes live at 1 PM IST sharp and tickets sales starts at 1.30 PM IST! Get in and get ready to snag those tickets! #TravisScottIndia."
The concert is expected to feature high-energy performances of tracks from Scott's latest album Utopia as well as popular songs like Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, and FE!N.
The show will also include Scott's signature visuals and a packed setlist.
Global lineup
Scott to join international acts performing in India
Scott will be joined by a slew of international acts performing in India, including Guns N' Roses.
The iconic rock band will perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, their first concert in India in 12 years.
These two upcoming concerts come on the heels of recent successful international gigs in India by Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, and Ed Sheeran, among others.