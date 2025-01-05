Coldplay concert—Ahmedabad authorities issue notice against use of children on-stage
What's the story
The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has reportedly served a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organizers of the upcoming Coldplay concert.
The notice directs them to not involve children in any capacity on stage during the performances on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
They must also ensure that no child enters the venue without earplugs or hearing protection.
Complaint response
Notice issued in response to complaint about children's safety
The notice was issued after Chandigarh-based Assistant Professor of Sociology Pandit Rao Dharnevar filed a complaint.
Speaking to ANI, he had raised concerns about loud sounds and bright lights at concerts harming children's physical health and mental development.
The Unit stressed that sound levels above 120 decibels could be extremely dangerous for children's health, threatening strict action if the directives aren't followed.
Past action
Dharnevar's previous complaint against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh
Notably, Dharnevar has a history of raising the issue of children's rights at concerts.
He had earlier lodged a complaint against Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana.
Following this, a formal notice was issued by the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to Ludhiana's District Commissioner.
The notice asked the Chamkila actor to not perform certain songs allegedly promoting alcohol, especially in the presence of underage children.
Band's return
Coldplay's return to India after 9 years
Apart from the Ahmedabad concert, Coldplay will also perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21.
This will be the band's first visit to India in nine years. Their last performance in the country was in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival, also in Mumbai.
The band includes lead vocalist Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, and is known for songs such as Fix You and Gravity.