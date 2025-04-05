What's the story

Ma Anand Sheela, the controversial figure and former aide to godman Osho, recently discussed why her biopic, which was meant to star Alia Bhatt, never happened.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sheela revealed that the project was halted due to a lack of funding.

To recall, filmmaker Shakun Batra, who also directed the documentary Searching for Sheela, was meant to helm a project featuring Bhatt as Sheela.

However, it never progressed beyond the planning stage.