Here's why Alia-Shakun Batra's Ma Anand Sheela biopic never happened
What's the story
Ma Anand Sheela, the controversial figure and former aide to godman Osho, recently discussed why her biopic, which was meant to star Alia Bhatt, never happened.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sheela revealed that the project was halted due to a lack of funding.
To recall, filmmaker Shakun Batra, who also directed the documentary Searching for Sheela, was meant to helm a project featuring Bhatt as Sheela.
However, it never progressed beyond the planning stage.
Bhatt's portrayal
'I was convinced Bhatt was a perfect match'
Sheela was convinced that Bhatt was a perfect match to portray her due to their physical resemblance.
"I watched a few of Alia's scenes and was convinced she was a perfect match to portray my younger self."
Separately, in 2022, Batra told Hindustan Times, "It's a story very close to my heart. Of late, I didn't have the time, as I was finishing Gehraiyaan. I don't know the timing of it, I don't know if it's next or after that."
Chopra's project
Sheela also spoke about the unrealized film starring Priyanka
Sheela also spoke about another biopic in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas was supposed to play her.
The movie was supposed to be produced by Amazon Studios and directed by Barry Levinson.
However, Sheela was upset over how the project was treated, saying Chopra had never contacted her for permission.
She said, "No, she (Chopra Jonas) announced she wanted to play the part of Sheela, but she had not asked me."
Reconciliation
Sheela has no issues with Chopra Jonas portraying her
Despite her initial disappointment, Sheela has since made peace with Chopra playing her on screen.
"But today, I can tell you, it doesn't matter. Priyanka (Chopra) can also play my part," she said.
Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas is awaiting the release of Heads of State and The Bluff, while Bhatt will next be seen in YRF's Alpha.