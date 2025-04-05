Guy Ritchie may direct Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House 2': Report
What's the story
Acclaimed director Guy Ritchie is reportedly in talks to direct the sequel of Road House, an Amazon/MGM project.
Industry insider Matthew Belloni recently shared the news in his newsletter.
He wrote, "Amazon/MGM couldn't close his deal in time for CinemaCon, but Guy Ritchie is in negotiations to direct Road House 2, with Jake Gyllenhaal returning and Will Beall writing."
Ritchie's last feature film was The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
Release strategy
'Road House 2' may release in theaters first
Belloni also hinted that Road House 2 may first release theatrically.
Notably, the first part was released digitally, which upset director Doug Liman.
"My issue is that we made the movie to be in theaters, everyone was paid as if it was going to be in theaters, and then Amazon switched it on us and nobody got compensated," he said earlier.
Road House, featuring Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter turned bouncer, became available on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.
Critical reception
'Road House' remake received mixed reviews
Road House remake received mixed reviews when it was released on Prime Video. Critics appreciated the film for modernizing the original 1989 classic while retaining its original charm.
While Road House 2's plot details remain under wraps, Gyllenhaal has earlier said, "I'm very excited about it."
"We've had a number of different ideas that we wanted to explore, and the fact that we're going to be able to do that is really exciting."