What's the story

Acclaimed director Guy Ritchie is reportedly in talks to direct the sequel of Road House, an Amazon/MGM project.

Industry insider Matthew Belloni recently shared the news in his newsletter.

He wrote, "Amazon/MGM couldn't close his deal in time for CinemaCon, but Guy Ritchie is in negotiations to direct Road House 2, with Jake Gyllenhaal returning and Will Beall writing."

Ritchie's last feature film was The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.