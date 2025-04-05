Mumbai: Manoj Kumar (87) cremated with full state honors
What's the story
The legendary Bollywood actor-director, Manoj Kumar, famous for his iconic patriotic films, was cremated with full state honors on Saturday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.
His family, friends, and several celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity gathered to pay their last respects.
The 87-year-old actor's coffin was draped in the Indian tricolor, a fitting tribute to his lifelong association with patriotic projects.
Kumar passed away on Friday.
Final farewell
Kumar's funeral: A reflection of his nationalist spirit
Kumar's funeral procession was a touching reminder of his nationalist spirit, with his ambulance covered in garlands and tricolor-themed floral decorations.
His wife, Shashi Goswami, son Kunal Goswami, among other close family members attended the ceremonial state honors.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan were also spotted at the crematorium ground in Juhu to attend the last rites.
Twitter Post
The Bachchans pay tribute to Kumar
VIDEO | Manoj Kumar No More: Actors Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) and Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) arrive at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium to attend last rites of Manoj Kumar.#Manojkumar— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ebRzL70kls
Health issues
Kumar's health struggles and battle with liver cirrhosis
Kumar died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a long battle with health problems.
He was admitted to the hospital on February 21 and died of a massive heart attack on Friday.
According to reports, he had also been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which worsened his failing health.
Cinematic contributions
Kumar's cinematic legacy: A blend of patriotism and social issues
Kumar's cinematic legacy comprises iconic films like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974).
He not only starred in but also directed many of these films.
His role in Upkar cemented his patriotic image, earning him his famous moniker Bharat Kumar.
Apart from his patriotic films, he displayed his versatility in Hariyali Aur Raasta, Woh Kaun Thi, Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Neel Kamal, and Kranti.
Early career
Kumar's journey from ghostwriter to Bollywood legend
Before he became a household name, Kumar began his career as a ghostwriter in Bollywood, making a meager ₹11 per scene.
He debuted at 19 as a 90-year-old beggar in the 1957 film Fashion.
From his humble beginnings, Kumar grew to become one of the most revered actors of his time, known for his selfless, idealistic characters.
He was honored with the Padma Shri in 1992.
May he rest in peace.