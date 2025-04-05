What's the story

The legendary Bollywood actor-director, Manoj Kumar, famous for his iconic patriotic films, was cremated with full state honors on Saturday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.

His family, friends, and several celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity gathered to pay their last respects.

The 87-year-old actor's coffin was draped in the Indian tricolor, a fitting tribute to his lifelong association with patriotic projects.

Kumar passed away on Friday.