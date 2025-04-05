What's the story

The much-awaited investigative thriller HIT 3, starring Nani and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is all set to be released on May 1, 2025.

The film is an important milestone in Nani's career as it's his first time playing a cop.

Per a report by OTTPlay, Netflix has bagged HIT 3's digital rights for a whopping ₹54 crore.

This is the highest-ever OTT deal for a Nani film!