Nani's 'HIT 3' secures record-breaking OTT deal with Netflix
What's the story
The much-awaited investigative thriller HIT 3, starring Nani and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is all set to be released on May 1, 2025.
The film is an important milestone in Nani's career as it's his first time playing a cop.
Per a report by OTTPlay, Netflix has bagged HIT 3's digital rights for a whopping ₹54 crore.
This is the highest-ever OTT deal for a Nani film!
Streaming deal
Netflix's association with the actor
The report added that the OTT acquisition alone covers nearly 90% of the film's production budget of ₹64 crore, putting it in a profit-making position even before it releases.
The platform also recently acquired the OTT rights of his other film, Court - State vs. A Nobody, which will be streaming soon.
Court is backed by Nani and headlined by Priyadarshi Pulikonda.
Nani's other acclaimed films, such as Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Dasara, and Hi Nanna, are also available on Netflix.
'HIT 3'
Know more about 'HIT 3'
HIT 3 is the highly anticipated third chapter in the acclaimed HIT franchise.
The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and has a special appearance by Adivi Sesh, while the supporting cast includes Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, and Brahmaji.
Meanwhile, Nani is currently busy with The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.