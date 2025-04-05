Days after 'Sikandar' debacle, Salman's 'Bajrangi...2' enters development stage: Report
What's the story
In an exciting development, superstar Salman Khan and acclaimed screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad recently met to discuss the much-anticipated Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, reported Pinkvilla.
The 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a critical and commercial hit and won a National Film Award for Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.
The sequel has been in talks for some time now, and it seems that discussions have finally moved to the next stage.
Progress
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' enters the development stage
A source told Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea, and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."
"Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together."
"However, nothing has been finalized yet."
Prasad's work
Prasad has written several iconic movies
Prasad is one of the most successful screenwriters in the Indian film industry, having worked on several blockbusters.
His prominent credits include Bobbili Simham (1994), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali franchise (2015-2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).
He's the father of leading filmmaker SS Rajamouli.
Meanwhile, Khan, recently seen in the widely panned Sikandar, will likely next work on an action drama with Sanjay Dutt.