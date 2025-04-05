What's the story

In an exciting development, superstar Salman Khan and acclaimed screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad recently met to discuss the much-anticipated Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, reported Pinkvilla.

The 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a critical and commercial hit and won a National Film Award for Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

The sequel has been in talks for some time now, and it seems that discussions have finally moved to the next stage.