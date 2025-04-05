What's the story

Actor Parth Samthaan, known for projects such as Gumrah: End of Innocence and Social Currency, may soon join CID 2, reported Gossips TV.

Samthaan has been away from television for years, with his last TV show being Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020).

Interestingly, the news about Samthaan's involvement with the show comes after reports of veteran actor Shivaji Satam's impending exit from the series.

However, an official announcement about Samthaan's entry into CID 2 is awaited.