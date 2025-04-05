Parth Samthaan may return to TV with 'CID 2': Report
What's the story
Actor Parth Samthaan, known for projects such as Gumrah: End of Innocence and Social Currency, may soon join CID 2, reported Gossips TV.
Samthaan has been away from television for years, with his last TV show being Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020).
Interestingly, the news about Samthaan's involvement with the show comes after reports of veteran actor Shivaji Satam's impending exit from the series.
However, an official announcement about Samthaan's entry into CID 2 is awaited.
Exit details
Meanwhile, Satam's departure from 'CID' confirmed
Satam, who has been a pivotal part of CID since it started in 1998, is exiting the show.
According to India Today, his iconic character, ACP Pradyuman, will be killed in a future episode due to a bomb blast mishap.
The actor recently told Times of India that he is currently on a break and is "not shooting" for the show.
He added, "I have not been told whether my track is over or not!"
Career highlights
Samthaan's journey in Indian television and cinema
Samthaan is popular for shows like Best Friends Forever and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.
He made his Bollywood debut in 2024, starring in the comedy-drama film Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Aruna Irani.
He has also been a part of web series such as Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.