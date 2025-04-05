Madhu Mantena launches new production house, plans Bollywood biggies
What's the story
Leading producer and entrepreneur Madhu Mantena has recently launched a new production venture, Mad Man.
A source close to Mantena told BollySpice, "Mad Man not only conveys the mood of unpredictability and adventure, which would be the hallmark of Madhu's future film productions, but is also derived from the first three letters of [his] name and surname."
Upcoming ventures
Mad Man will launch new talent
Details about Mad Man's future projects are still under wraps.
However, the source teased, "We can safely say that the lineup of films in 2026-27 reveals both bigness and innovation."
"Mad Man would be introducing a slate of new talent. At the same time, they would also be working with the A-listers of Hindi cinema. The idea is to take Indian cinema ahead and not wallow in stagnancy."
Production ventures
Take a look at Mantena's contributions to Hindi cinema
Mantena has earlier produced films such as Aamir Khan's Ghajini, Amitabh Bachchan's Rann, the Telugu and Hindi films Rakta Charitra (both parts), and John Abraham's Jhootha Hi Sahi, among others.
He also recently backed Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, which was released in theaters in February.