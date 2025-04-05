What's the story

The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is eyeing Dhanashree Verma and Apoorva Mukhija for its upcoming 15th season, reported IWM Buzz.

Verma, a dancer and former wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukhija, an actor and content creator, are reportedly in advanced discussions to join the show.

The news comes days after both Mukhija and Verma grabbed the limelight due to recent developments in their lives.