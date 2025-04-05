Dhanashree, Apoorva Mukhija approached for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': Report
What's the story
The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is eyeing Dhanashree Verma and Apoorva Mukhija for its upcoming 15th season, reported IWM Buzz.
Verma, a dancer and former wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukhija, an actor and content creator, are reportedly in advanced discussions to join the show.
The news comes days after both Mukhija and Verma grabbed the limelight due to recent developments in their lives.
Career updates
Verma's recent career moves and Mukhija's social media silence
Verma, who competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, recently appeared in the song Dekha Ji Maine Dekha, which was released on the day of her divorce.
Meanwhile, Mukhija was trapped in a major controversy after her appearance on India's Got Latent.
She was slammed for making inappropriate comments and laughing at co-judge Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive joke about parents having sex.
Since then, she has mostly stayed quiet on social media and erased all her Instagram posts a few days ago.
Celebrity lineup
Other celebrities reportedly approached for 'KKK 15'
Along with Verma and Mukhija, other TV and Bollywood actors have also been contacted for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.
These reportedly include Vivian Dsena, Bhavika Sharma, Avinash Mishra, Digvijay Rathee, and Mallika Sherawat.
The show will reportedly be shot in May at an international location.
Although nothing has been officially announced yet, the show will likely premiere on Colors TV on July 27.