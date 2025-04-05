What's the story

Acclaimed screenwriter and director Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull) has been accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant.

The 26-year-old woman, identified as Jane Doe, has accused Schrader (78) of assaulting her at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

She claims he grabbed her and kissed her against her will at the event.

She further alleges that three days later he called her to his hotel room and exposed his penis to her.