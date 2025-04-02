What's the story

Social media influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognized as The Rebel Kid, recently deleted all posts from her Instagram account. She did that on Tuesday.

The decision has confused her fans, with some speculating it could be related to the ongoing India's Got Talent controversy. Others think it could be an elaborate April Fool's prank.

A screenshot of her now-empty Instagram profile (with three million followers) is doing the rounds online, further fueling speculation.