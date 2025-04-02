Apoorva Mukhija deletes Instagram posts after 'India's Got Latent' row
What's the story
Social media influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognized as The Rebel Kid, recently deleted all posts from her Instagram account. She did that on Tuesday.
The decision has confused her fans, with some speculating it could be related to the ongoing India's Got Talent controversy. Others think it could be an elaborate April Fool's prank.
A screenshot of her now-empty Instagram profile (with three million followers) is doing the rounds online, further fueling speculation.
Controversy details
'India's Got Latent' controversy: What happened?
Mukhija took on the role of a judge on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, which has since been taken down from his YouTube channel.
The show drew ire after judges, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, made "vulgar and offensive" remarks.
After the comments, multiple FIRs were lodged against them, and they were called by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to document their statements.
Concert backlash
Mukhija's concert controversy added to ongoing backlash
Recently, after the IGL row, Mukhija was criticized for allegedly creating chaos at Sabrina Carpenter's Paris concert.
A viral video showed her recording herself and lip-syncing to songs while ignoring security's repeated instructions.
When asked to return to her assigned seat, she allegedly refused and continued using her phone.
The situation escalated as she was heard saying, "Main thappad maar doongi usko," seemingly frustrated with the security personnel's intervention.
Ranveer's return
Ranveer's Instagram post amid controversy
Recently, Allahbadia—whose parents and sex comment was the main trigger in the IGL controversy—made his first post on Instagram since the incident.
The post, a series of pictures with his team, dog, and family, was captioned, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth... (sic)." He also restarted his podcast.
Mukhija's recent act can mean she is also aiming to relaunch her Instagram image. She had unfollowed everyone back in February.