'Bring Her Back' trailer teases a chilling supernatural horror story
What's the story
Sony Pictures is preparing for the Indian release of its new horror movie, Bring Her Back, on July 4, 2025.
The film is a supernatural thriller by Danny and Michael Philippou, the minds behind the horror movie Talk to Me.
Backed by A24 and Sony Pictures, the movie promises a chilling descent into fear where reality warps and nightmares come to life.
Plot details
'Bring Her Back' to explore sinister rituals and dark secrets
Bring Her Back follows a brother-sister duo who move in with their new foster mother (played by Sally Hawkins).
The siblings uncover a sinister ritual within their new home, leading them into a harrowing battle against dark forces.
The trailer teases a gripping story of a desperate search for a lost loved one, unraveling into a terrifying fight against dark forces and unrelenting suspense.
Cast and visuals
'Bring Her Back' features a stellar cast and spine-tingling visuals
The film also stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton in key roles.
Featuring eerie visuals, spine-tingling tension, and psychological horror, this one is guaranteed to be a chilling cinematic experience.
Bring Her Back will be exclusively released in cinemas across India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.