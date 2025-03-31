What's the story

The beloved 1994 comedy classic Andaz Apna Apna is all set to return to theaters on April 25.

The film, starring superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, has been a fan favorite for decades.

Its re-release was announced by late producer Vinay Sinha's family in November 2024.

Recently, Sinha's children, Namrata, Priti Sinha, and Amod Sinha, confirmed the release date to The Times of India.

The re-release trailer will be out on Tuesday.