'Andaz Apna Apna': Aamir-Salman's comedy to re-release on this date
What's the story
The beloved 1994 comedy classic Andaz Apna Apna is all set to return to theaters on April 25.
The film, starring superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, has been a fan favorite for decades.
Its re-release was announced by late producer Vinay Sinha's family in November 2024.
Recently, Sinha's children, Namrata, Priti Sinha, and Amod Sinha, confirmed the release date to The Times of India.
The re-release trailer will be out on Tuesday.
Sequel talks
Sinha siblings respond to actors' sequel interest
The Sinha siblings also reacted to the superstars' recent comments about a possible sequel to Andaz Apna Apna.
They said, "Recently, Aamir bhai mentioned that Salman sir and he are keen on doing the Andaz Apna Apna sequel."
"We are thrilled that they both are excited, and in light of this, we will start talks with them right after the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna on April 25."
Director talks
Sequel discussions with director are ongoing
The Sinha siblings also revealed that talks with director Rajkumar Santoshi have been on for years.
They said, "Talks with Rajkumar Santoshi ji have been ongoing for years. It also includes (those) during our father Vinay Kumar Sinha's lifetime. However, nothing concrete has been finalized with him till now."
They promised an official announcement once talks with actors and director are done and a strong script is locked.
Box office clash
'Andaz Apna Apna' will face competition on re-release
The re-release of Andaz Apna Apna will have tough competition at the box office.
It will be clashing with Emraan Hashmi's action thriller Ground Zero, backed by Excel Entertainment.
Another big release on the same day is the Chinese film Ne Zha 2, which broke all records and collected $2B in its home market alone.
Its overseas success has heightened hopes for its India release.