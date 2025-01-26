What's the story

Actor Aamir Khan, who was present at the Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Sunday, shared updates about his upcoming projects.

He revealed that the climax of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat.

It's a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

Khan also revealed that the film, originally slated to release last year, will now likely premiere on Christmas 2025.