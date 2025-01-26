Aamir hints at Christmas release for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Actor Aamir Khan, who was present at the Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Sunday, shared updates about his upcoming projects.
He revealed that the climax of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat.
It's a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
Khan also revealed that the film, originally slated to release last year, will now likely premiere on Christmas 2025.
Reunion
Khan reunites with Darsheel Safary after 16 years
After 16 years, Khan is reuniting with actor Darsheel Safary for Sitaare Zameen Par. To recall, Safary had played the lead role in Taare Zameen Par.
The film also features Genelia Deshmukh in an important role.
"It's an entertaining story, I like the film," Khan said.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame and is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones (2018).
Delay
The film was delayed due to post-production work
Earlier, a source informed Peeping Moon, "Aamir is happy with how the film is shaping up, and he's excited to bring it to audiences. However, post-production requires some more time for what Aamir wants to accomplish with it."
Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan is also busy with Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol.