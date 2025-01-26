What's the story

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is gearing up to start work on his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas.

The duo will soon hold script-reading sessions in Hyderabad.

This will help them assess and finalize the content of their new film, which is being produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, reported Times Now.

A few details about the film's genre have also been revealed.