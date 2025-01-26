Allu Arjun-Trivikram's next will be a mythology-based drama: Report
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is gearing up to start work on his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas.
The duo will soon hold script-reading sessions in Hyderabad.
This will help them assess and finalize the content of their new film, which is being produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, reported Times Now.
A few details about the film's genre have also been revealed.
Fresh venture
Srinivas's film will mark a new genre exploration
The upcoming film will be Srinivas's first-ever pan-India project.
Per a report by Great Andhra, it will be a "grand" mythological drama that will combine advanced CGI with the makers' imagination and creativity.
The scripting process is almost complete, with both Arjun and Srinivas set to meet soon to finalize the script.
Production details
Arjun-Srinivas's film set for summer 2025 start
The upcoming film will be mounted on a massive budget, with most of the shooting planned indoors.
This will be the fourth collaboration between Arjun and Srinivas after their successful ventures Julayi, Son of Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
The film will star some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.
The production is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.