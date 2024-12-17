Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship blossomed over a shared love for Japanese food, leading to a memorable first trip to Bandipur National Park.

Their bond deepened over time, culminating in Chaitanya's romantic proposal in Goa.

Despite their differences, the couple found chemistry and alignment, making their relationship exciting and fulfilling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya are now married

How Japanese food brought Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita together

By Tanvi Gupta 01:00 pm Dec 17, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got married in a private ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, have opened up about their courtship. It all started with a chance meeting at his father Akkineni Nagarjuna's house and turned into something special for the couple. They had their first real conversation a year after Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.

Early encounters

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's initial interactions and meetings

In an interview with the New York Times, Chaitanya revealed Dhulipala was first invited to Nagarjuna's house for a casual get-together after he praised her performance in a film. A few months later, she replied to an Instagram Story shared by Chaitanya about his Japanese restaurant. "I'm not a fan of communicating on social media," he said, flying from Hyderabad to Mumbai just to have lunch with her at a cafe. "That was the charming part," Dhulipala added.

Relationship progression

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's growing bond and first trip together

A week after their Mumbai lunch, the couple met at an Amazon Prime Video event. Dhulipala vividly remembered this meeting, saying, "I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history." That summer, they took their first trip together to Bandipur National Park with Chaitanya's friends. On the trip, they had fun dressing up and drawing henna art on each other's hands.

Engagement announcement

Chaitanya's proposal to Dhulipala in Goa

Later that year, the couple went to London for a concert and Dhulipala celebrated New Year's with Chaitanya's family. In 2023, he met her family in Visakhapatnam. The relationship took a major turn when Chaitanya proposed during a trip to Goa in August. Reflecting on their relationship, Dhulipala said, "There is alignment, there's chemistry, there's curiosity...And it became obvious that our dissimilarities kept the tension alive in good ways and bad." "We definitely wanted each other—that much was understood."