The film, which begins shooting in March 2025, will also feature Kapoor Khan sharing screen space with Azmi for the first time since their joint appearance at a year-end roundtable discussion.

By Tanvi Gupta 12:20 pm Dec 17, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly signed her next: a courtroom drama produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. Per a report by PeepingMoon, the 44-year-old actor will be joined by Shabana Azmi and Jaideep Ahlawat in this venture. While the narrative details and character roles remain undisclosed, it is still unclear whether Kapoor Khan will play a lawyer or someone involved in a legal case.

Directorial details

Pulkit to direct Kapoor Khan's upcoming courtroom drama

Pulkit, who is known for directing Rajkummar Rao's Bose: Dead or Alive and Bhumi Pednekar's recent Netflix thriller Bhakshak, will reportedly be at the helm of this yet-to-be-titled project. The decision to bring Kapoor Khan on board isn't surprising as Pulkit has recently worked with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on Red Chillies Entertainment's investigative drama Kartavya (tentatively titled).

Actor reunion

Kapoor Khan and Ahlawat's second collaboration in upcoming drama

The courtroom drama will go on floors in March 2025. Meanwhile, it will be the second collaboration between Kapoor Khan and Ahlawat after they worked together in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. It will be the first time Kapoor Khan and Azmi share screen space after their recent joint appearance at Anupama Chopra's year-end roundtable discussion. To make way for these commitments, The Buckingham Murders actor has reportedly walked out of a true-story-based crime thriller.