Ed Sheeran becomes first international artist to perform in Bhutan!
What's the story
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has made history by becoming the first international music artist to perform in Bhutan.
The four-time Grammy winner held his concert at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on January 24.
Post the performance, he took to Instagram to share highlights of his visit and express his admiration for the country and its people.
Sheeran's social media reflections on Bhutan visit
On Instagram, Sheeran (33) posted a video showcasing highlights of his time in Bhutan.
He wrote: "Had the honor to be the first-ever international artist to play Bhutan last night." "What a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people."
He also thanked the country for welcoming him and his touring crew for this "historic show," hoping to return soon.
Sheeran's interaction with Bhutan's royal couple
During his visit, Sheeran also got to have dinner with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema.
Recalling the experience, he said: "I went for dinner with the king and queen yesterday and they said, 'We just want people coming to the country that want to love and respect the country and understand the ideals.'"
"Yeah, I feel super honored that I was chosen."
Sheeran is known for hits such as Shape of You and Perfect.