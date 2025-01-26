What's the story

The upcoming Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya, has reportedly set a new record in pre-release business.

The theatrical rights for the film have been secured for an impressive ₹90cr, marking the highest ever for a Chaitanya movie, reported Times Now.

This romantic drama is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and features Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

It's set to release on February 7.