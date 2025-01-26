Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' sets record with ₹90cr pre-release business
What's the story
The upcoming Telugu film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya, has reportedly set a new record in pre-release business.
The theatrical rights for the film have been secured for an impressive ₹90cr, marking the highest ever for a Chaitanya movie, reported Times Now.
This romantic drama is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and features Sai Pallavi as the female lead.
It's set to release on February 7.
Investment recovery
'Thandel' makers confident of recovering investment
Reportedly, the makers of Thandel have covered half of their investment through OTT and satellite rights.
The film is expected to start strong at the box office, and Thandel needs to earn at least ₹60cr in Telugu states to break even.
The film's music, composed by DSP, has already become popular with three songs becoming chartbusters.
Pallavi's chemistry with Chaitanya is also expected to add to the film's hype.
Actor's statement
Why the film is special for Chaitanya
Speaking about the film earlier, Chaitanya said, "It's based on some true incidents that happened in 2018 involving these fishermen from Srikakulam. Usually, they go to Gujarat, take the boats from there and then go fishing."
"During one of their trips, they drifted off into Pakistan's borders and got caught. Their journey being in jail for a year and a half and how they come out is what the film is about."