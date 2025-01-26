SS Rajamouli tightens security on-set for Mahesh Babu-Priyanka's film
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has started shooting for his next movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, in Hyderabad.
The shoot is currently underway at the Aluminum Factory on the outskirts of the city with stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra actively shooting.
To keep the project under wraps, Rajamouli has reportedly tightened security on set.
Security measures
Rajamouli's team signs NDA to ensure project confidentiality
To keep the film's secrecy intact, Rajamouli has asked his core team to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).
The document prevents them from leaking any information about the project, reported Times Now.
The director has also taken strict measures like banning phones on set, even for the film's stars.
Any breach of this agreement could result in financial penalties.
Shooting locations
'SSMB29' to continue filming in Africa post-Hyderabad schedule
After wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule, the majority of SSMB29 will be shot in Africa.
The film, which reportedly also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a globe-trotting adventure thriller.
It doesn't have a release date yet.