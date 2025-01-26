Dhanush's 'Idly Kadai' release pushed to April 24: Report
What's the story
Kollywood star Dhanush's upcoming drama film Idly Kadai, which he has written and directed, has been reportedly delayed.
Originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, the movie is now expected to release on April 24, reported 123Telugu.
The film stars Nithya Menen as the female lead opposite Dhanush.
An official statement from the production team confirming this change is still awaited.
Release reschedules
Dhanush's directorial ventures face consecutive delays
This isn't the first time a Dhanush directorial has been delayed.
His other directorial, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) was also pushed from its original release date of February 7 to February 21.
However, despite the delays, Dhanush isn't deterred with two films releasing in just two months.
Upcoming film
Dhanush's acting project 'Kubera' also slated for 2025 release
Apart from his directorial ventures, Dhanush is also gearing up for the release of his acting project Kubera.
The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is set to release later this year.
It stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Dhanush was last seen in his 50th film, Raayan.