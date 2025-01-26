What's the story

Kollywood star Dhanush's upcoming drama film Idly Kadai, which he has written and directed, has been reportedly delayed.

Originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, the movie is now expected to release on April 24, reported 123Telugu.

The film stars Nithya Menen as the female lead opposite Dhanush.

An official statement from the production team confirming this change is still awaited.