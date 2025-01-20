'12th Fail' actor Anant Joshi to play young Yogi Adityanath
What's the story
Anant Joshi, who appeared in 12th Fail and Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, has been roped in to play the younger version of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a biopic.
The film, helmed by Maharani fame Ravindra Gautam, will detail Adityanath's early life.
Born Ajay Singh Bisht in Uttarakhand, he became one of the most powerful leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Film focus
Biopic to explore Adityanath's spiritual journey and political ascent
A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "The movie delves deep into Yogi Adityanath's early years, his spiritual awakening at the Gorakhnath Math, and his eventual rise in politics."
"Anant's portrayal captures the inner conflict and drive of a young man seeking purpose."
In the 1990s, Adityanath left home to become a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, then-chief of Gorakhnath Math. He became head seer after Avaidyanath's death in 2014.
Cast update
Paresh Rawal to play Adityanath's spiritual mentor in biopic
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play Avaidyanath, Adityanath's spiritual mentor whose teachings played a huge role in shaping his life.
The movie started production last November and has been shot extensively in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur—the center of Adityanath's spiritual and political journey.
The team is now shooting at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai after completing a 45-day schedule in north India.
Production details
Biopic's shooting schedule and locations revealed
The production team also filmed at Guru Nanak Khalsa College last week.
"Before that, they conducted a 45-day schedule in north India, filming in Rishikesh and other iconic locations connected to Adityanath's life. After the Mumbai schedule, it will be a wrap on the project," an insider added.
Despite attempts to reach out by Mid-Day, director Gautam did not respond for comment at the time of publication.