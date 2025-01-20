What's the story

Anant Joshi, who appeared in 12th Fail and Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, has been roped in to play the younger version of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a biopic.

The film, helmed by Maharani fame Ravindra Gautam, will detail Adityanath's early life.

Born Ajay Singh Bisht in Uttarakhand, he became one of the most powerful leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).