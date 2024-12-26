Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a sexual assault case at Anna University, protests have erupted demanding swift justice and transparency.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai criticizing the ruling DMK government for alleged security lapses and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami likening the case to the infamous Nirbhaya incident.

In response, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian has promised preventive measures to ensure campus safety and special police teams are investigating the case.

A suspect has been arrested in the case

What's the Anna University sexual assault case

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:33 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story A 19-year-old female student of Anna University in Chennai was sexually assaulted on the campus on Monday. The victim's male friend was also attacked by two unidentified men during the incident. The police were informed about the assault on Tuesday, following which an investigation was launched. A suspect, identified as Gnanasekharan, a 37-year-old biryani vendor from Kotturpuram, has been arrested in the case.

Public outrage

Protests erupt, political leaders demand action

After the incident, protests were held outside Anna University by members of the Students's Federation of India and the All India Women's Welfare Federation. The protesters demanded quick justice and transparency in the investigation. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Annamalai also slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order.

Political fallout

Annamalai criticizes DMK government, demands accountability

Further, Annamalai claimed that "Tamil Nadu, under the DMK government, has become a breeding ground of unlawful activities." He also alleged that non-functional CCTVs contributed to security lapses at Anna University and demanded accountability from Chief Minister MK Stalin. Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami compared the incident to the Nirbhaya case and called for immediate action against those responsible.

Official response

Higher Education Minister assures preventive measures

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian has assured preventive measures will be taken at the university level to ensure campuses are safe. He also criticized opposition parties for politicizing the incident, and spoke about past incidents under previous regimes. The police have formed special teams to nab all suspects in this case and are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting inquiries on campus.