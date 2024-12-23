Summarize Simplifying... In short On Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, celebrated as 'Kisan Diwas,' PM Modi and other Indian leaders paid tribute to his lifelong dedication to farmers' rights and the underprivileged.

Singh, born in 1902, was a key figure in land reforms in Uttar Pradesh, leading to significant legislation like the Department Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was India's PM from 1979 to 1980

Chaudhary Charan Singh birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute

By Snehil Singh 03:05 pm Dec 23, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to former PM and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. In a post, PM Modi praised Singh's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the poor and farmers. "Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers, on his birth anniversary. His dedication and service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone," he said.

Ministerial tributes

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh honor Chaudhary Charan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Singh, acknowledging his lifelong dedication to the rights of farmers and the underprivileged. "Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji...fought bravely against the anti-democracy forces during the Emergency," Shah said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute, highlighting Chaudhary's work for the poor and farmers. "He worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers throughout his life," Rajnath posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kisan Diwas

Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary celebrated as 'Kisan Diwas'

The nation observes Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary as "Kisan Diwas." On this occasion, Rajnath wished farmers, noting PM Modi's leadership in implementing farmer welfare measures inspired by Chaudhary Charan. "Today the whole country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji as 'Kisan Diwas.' I wish all the farmer brothers of the country a Happy Kisan Diwas," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Land reforms

Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy in land reforms

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 in Noorpur, Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He joined Congress in 1929 and was elected to UP Legislative Assembly several times. He served as Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government from 1946. Singh was instrumental in land reforms in Uttar Pradesh, leading to important legislation like the Department Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960.