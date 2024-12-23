Summarize Simplifying... In short Kuldeep Sengar, involved in the Unnao rape case, has had his interim bail extended by the Delhi High Court, with strict conditions including daily contact with a designated CBI officer and a limit on visitors.

Despite opposition from the CBI and the rape survivor, his appeal against the 2019 trial court's verdict is still pending.

Despite opposition from the CBI and the rape survivor, his appeal against the 2019 trial court's verdict is still pending.

Sengar is due to surrender on January 20, 2025, with further hearings set for January 27, 2025.

Sengar is undergoing treatment at AIIMS

Unnao rape case: Delhi HC extends Kuldeep Sengar's interim bail

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:34 pm Dec 23, 202402:34 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has granted one more month of interim bail to former BJP leader and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar had requested a five-month extension on medical grounds. The court had initially granted him interim bail on December 5, 2024, for medical evaluation at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Considering AIIMS' medical report, the court extended Sengar's bail by one month under several conditions.

Bail conditions

Strict conditions attached to Sengar's bail extension

As part of the bail extension, Sengar has been asked to stay at his Delhi residence and can only step out for medical visits to AIIMS. His home will be under constant watch of a Delhi Police constable. The court has also restricted his visitors to a maximum of two at a time. Additionally, Sengar has to maintain daily contact with a designated CBI officer and is allowed one attendant.

Court dates

Sengar's surrender and further hearings scheduled

Sengar has been directed to surrender before the jail superintendent on January 20, 2025. The court has fixed further hearings for January 27, 2025. The bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Amit Sharma observed that "considering the overall medical condition of the appellant," a one-month extension was warranted. However, they stressed that "no further extension shall be granted."

Legal opposition

Opposition to Sengar's bail extension and pending appeal

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the rape survivor had opposed Sengar's plea for an extension. However, his appeal against the December 2019 trial court's verdict in the rape case is still pending before the high court. The court has stressed that "no further extension shall be granted" beyond this one-month period.